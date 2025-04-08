Iraq’s former PM Al-Kadhimi breaks silence on return

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said his recent return to the country after stepping down in 2022 marks the beginning of a new phase of political engagement while outlining conditions for any future participation in parliamentary elections and warning of political polarization.

In remarks published Tuesday in an interview with Al-Majalla magazine, Al-Kadhimi said he left Iraq after the end of his term to recuperate from years of public service, which included leading the Iraqi National Intelligence Service before assuming the premiership in 2020.

"Some described it as a warrior’s rest — and that’s partially true," Al-Kadhimi said. “It was a period of reflection, observation, and writing — but also of preparing ideas and strategies in response to the rapid transformations in the region and the world.”

Al-Kadhimi said he was motivated to return by accelerating regional developments, which he believes require “constructive ideas and a return to rational dialogue, away from reckless adventures.” He emphasized Iraq’s Arab identity, stating that Baghdad must remain aligned with the broader Arab consensus and “cannot replace its strategic depth.”

While refraining from confirming whether he will run in Iraq’s upcoming elections, Al-Kadhimi outlined two key conditions for participation, the first is a credible electoral process with the highest degree of transparency, referencing past concerns over manipulation and mobilization since Iraq’s first post-2003 election.

The second is a call for shared national responsibility, urging all political actors—inside and outside government—to prioritize the country’s stability regardless of political alignment.

“Our options remain open,” he said, noting ongoing dialogue with various political forces that share his vision for reform and moderation.

On foreign relations, Al-Kadhimi strongly defended Iraq’s strategic partnership with the United States, describing it as vital to the country’s development and institutional progress.

“Unfortunately, some figures promote populist slogans about severing ties with Washington, while privately seeking US approval and connections,” he said, warning against what he termed “hypocrisy mixed with ignorance.”

Al-Kadhimi also stressed the need for Iraq to play a mediating role amid rising US-Iran tensions, saying Baghdad should serve as a “bridge for dialogue” not only between Washington and Tehran, but also among Gulf states including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

"Iraq is uniquely positioned—geographically and historically—to help reduce regional polarization," he said, calling for a balanced foreign policy grounded in national interests, regional integration, and security priorities.