600 missiles attack: Iran warns Israel, US

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Major General Hossein Salami warned that Iran could launch 600 missiles simultaneously at Israel and US forces across the region if conflict erupts.

“If we fire 600 missiles at once, can the enemy withstand it?” Salami asked during a televised speech. “Our enemies do not understand the consequences of their threats. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is afraid to visit Azerbaijan,” he added.

Salami described Iran’s position as “increasingly resilient,” with growing confidence in navigating regional and global challenges. He also characterized current conflicts as no longer limited to conventional warfare, but unfolding across media, culture, and ideology. Gaza, he noted, reflects how determination can confront military superiority.

Turning to Yemen, Salami highlighted US aircraft carriers avoiding direct confrontation and a subsequent unilateral ceasefire by Washington, interpreting the move as a signal of strategic restraint.

He also pointed to reported internal pressures within the US military, citing a decline in air force performance and a recent rise in aircraft crashes.