Tehran hails US-Yemen truce

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Yemen.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran appreciated Muscat’s mediation efforts and praised what he called the Yemeni people's “legendary resistance” in the face of repeated US-led airstrikes and in support of Palestinians.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed in a post on X that Muscat had brokered a truce between the United States and the Houthis.

Pleased to reiterate that todays news about the situation in the Red Sea means that diplomatic efforts have lead to the end to the conflict between the US and Ansar Allah in Yemen. They will no longer target each other, ensuring freedom of navigation for international commercial… — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) May 6, 2025

The agreement comes after months of US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites and infrastructure in response to the group’s attacks on Israeli commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Despite the US ceasefire, the head of the Houthis' political council pointed out that the agreement does not extend to Israeli targets.