Tehran hails US-Yemen truce
2025-05-07T16:45:08+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran welcomed the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Yemen.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran appreciated Muscat’s mediation efforts and praised what he called the Yemeni people's “legendary resistance” in the face of repeated US-led airstrikes and in support of Palestinians.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi confirmed in a post on X that Muscat had brokered a truce between the United States and the Houthis.

The agreement comes after months of US and Israeli airstrikes targeting Houthi military sites and infrastructure in response to the group’s attacks on Israeli commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

Despite the US ceasefire, the head of the Houthis' political council pointed out that the agreement does not extend to Israeli targets.

