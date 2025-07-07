IRGC: Iran did not utilize full missile capabilities

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iran’s armed forces are prepared to launch a "strong" response to any future Israeli or US attacks, with much of their missile arsenal still unused, a senior Revolutionary Guard official warned on Sunday.

Brigadier General Ebrahim Jabari, senior advisor to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), declared that the military remains at full combat readiness, emphasizing the scope and depth of Iran’s underground missile infrastructure.

The IRGC’s Aerospace Force has so far showcased only a "fraction" of its capabilities among its vast and strategically dispersed arsenal, according to Jabari.

Referencing late IRGC commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on June 13, Jabari recalled his assertion that Iran could launch daily missile attacks for two years without exhausting its stockpile.

Should hostilities intensify, Jabari warned, Iran’s conventional forces, including the Army and Air Force, would be drawn fully into the conflict. “Our response would not be partial,” he asserted. “If the Zionist regime pushes forward, all components of our defense establishment will engage.”

He further indicated that Iran’s regional partners across the “Axis of Resistance” would join the battlefield in the event of an escalation, and "will not stand by."

The remarks follow a wave of strikes between Iran and Israel in June, which saw the US intervene and attack nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow.