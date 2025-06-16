Countering potential faction attacks: Iraq reinforces defenses

Shafaq News/ Iraqi forces have intensified deployments across western Nineveh to block rocket launches by Iran-linked factions, a senior security source confirmed on Monday.

The move comes amid fears that those factions may enter the fray as Iran and Israel trade missile and drone strikes following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion and Iran’s retaliatory Operation True Promise 3.

Troops raised the alert to Level C—the country’s highest—and reinforced desert zones bordering al-Anbar and Saladin with checkpoints, ambush teams, and patrols, targeting rugged, sparsely monitored terrain previously used for cross-border strikes.

“These areas are under tight watch to prevent any armed activity that could trigger further escalation,” the source told Shafaq News, noting the effort is coordinated with Baghdad and includes enhanced intelligence operations.

Earlier, US forces had heightened alert levels across their positions in Deir ez-Zor, al-Tanf, and Hasakah, reinforcing air defenses as fears of Iran striking bases in the area rose.

The Global Coalition also transferred over 100 truckloads of military gear from Iraq to northeastern Syria through the al-Waleed crossing. Supplies—delivered to bases in Khirab al-Jir, Qasrak, and al-Shaddadi—reportedly included air defense systems and radar arrays.