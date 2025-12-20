UN wraps up Iraq political mission

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) has signed documents transferring its main Baghdad compound to the Iraqi government, the UN said on Saturday, ahead of the mission’s mandate ending later this month.

In a statement, UNAMI said the handover followed months of coordination with Iraqi authorities and marks the transition from a UN political mission to the UN Country Team, shifting the relationship toward development and humanitarian cooperation.

UNAMI was established in 2003 by a UN Security Council resolution after the US-led invasion of Iraq and has since "supported" political dialogue, elections and human rights monitoring, according to official records. Its mandate is due to expire on December 31, 2025.

Iraqi officials have explained in previous statements that the country no longer needs a UN political mission, pointing to improved sovereignty and institutional capacity, framing the move as a step toward a “normal” partnership with the United Nations.

The UN will maintain its presence in Iraq through its country team and specialized agencies. No details were given on the timeline for remaining handovers or the future use of other UNAMI facilities.

