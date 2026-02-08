Damascus begins takeover of Qamishli Airport under SDF agreement

Shafaq News- Damascus

A delegation from the Syrian government arrived at Qamishli International Airport on Sunday, in line with the agreement reached between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the Hasakah Media Directorate said.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the delegation, headed by Hasakah Internal Security Marwan Al-Ali, immediately launched on-the-ground measures, which included reviewing the airport’s technical and security conditions and establishing coordination mechanisms to resume operations.

Additionally, oil wells located in northeastern Syria near Qamishli are expected to be handed over to the Syrian government in the coming hours. Adnan Abu Al-Tayeb, a member of the Media Management Office at the Syrian Petroleum Company, told Shafaq News that the company is preparing to enter the Rumeilan and Al-Suwaydiyah oil fields in Hasakah province after the deployment of Syrian security forces, adding that a press conference is scheduled for Monday to outline work plans and the next phase.

In the southern Hasakah countryside, the US-led Coalition has begun a gradual withdrawal of its troops and military equipment from the Al-Shaddadi base. According to local sources, a convoy of empty coalition trucks entered from bases in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq through the Al-Yarubiyah crossing, heading toward the Al-Shaddadi base, and started transferring part of their military equipment to the Kharab Al-Jir base in the Rumeilan, while another portion was moved to coalition bases inside the Region.

On January 30, the Syrian government and the SDF agreed to halt gunfire under a comprehensive deal that sets out a phased integration of military and administrative structures between the two sides. The agreement provides for the retreat of forces from contact lines, the deployment of Interior Ministry security units to the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli to enhance stability, and the gradual integration of local security forces.

