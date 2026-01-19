Syria moves to take over ISIS prisons in Hasakah

Shafaq News– Hasakah

On Monday, Syria’s Interior Ministry expressed readiness to coordinate with the United States to assume management and security of prisons holding ISIS members in northern Hasakah province, citing joint efforts to prevent a resurgence of terrorism.

In a statement, the ministry held the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) responsible for “any escape or release of ISIS members from prisons under its control,” adding that preparations have been completed to deploy a special force to take over the prisons and secure their surroundings.

The SDF, however, said it lost control of Al-Shaddadi prison following repeated attacks by factions affiliated with the Syrian government. It also reported that government-aligned armed groups shelled Al-Aqtan prison in Raqqa, which houses ISIS detainees.

In a separate post, the group stated that Turkish drones carried out an airstrike on Mount Kazwan, south of Hasakah city, while artillery fire also targeted the area, noting that its forces repelled attacks by Damascus-affiliated factions along the Al-Aliya village axis, causing losses in personnel and equipment.

Earlier today, Shafaq News correspondent reported that a patrol from the US-led Coalition arrived at Al-Aqtan prison to hold talks with the prison administration on arranging the safe withdrawal of the SDF units tasked with guarding the facility, following clashes between prison guards and Syrian government-affiliated forces.