Syrian tribal force controls Al-Yarubiyah crossing near Iraq border

Shafaq News– Damascus

A Syrian tribal affiliated with the Shammar tribe, known as Al-Sanadid, force took over Al-Yarubiyah border crossing in Syria through a peaceful handover following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an Iraqi security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

According to the source, Al-Yarubiyah is a key border crossing opposite the Rabia crossing in northwestern Nineveh province, but it has remained closed since the battles to liberate the area from ISIS. He added that the surrounding area is witnessing rapid developments as tensions persist between Syrian government forces and the SDF.

Earlier today, Iraqi eyewitnesses told Shafaq News they heard explosions and exchanges of gunfire from inside Syrian territory near Al-Yarubiyah, amid close monitoring by Iraqi border forces.

The developments follow days of intense clashes between Syrian government forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), before both sides announced reaching understandings aimed at easing tensions.