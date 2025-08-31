Syrian forces report clash in Aleppo, SDF denies involvement

Shafaq News – Aleppo (Updated at 23:08)

Armed clashes broke out on Sunday between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the village of Tal Maaz in eastern Aleppo province, a military source told Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

A Syrian army unit reportedly ambushed an SDF group attempting to approach its positions, while other SDF units stationed in Umm Tina and Deir Hafer shelled the area to support their fighters.

The source said the confrontation began with light weapons but “escalated as SDF shelling persisted, prompting the army to respond with heavy fire and dispatch reinforcements to its positions in the village.”

Meanwhile, the SDF Media Center rejected these accounts as “mere media disinformation.” In a statement, it attributed the incident instead to “recurring internal disputes over influence among factions affiliated with the Damascus government.”