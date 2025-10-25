US pushes to bring Syria into Global Coalition against ISIS

Shafaq News – Damascus

The United States is working to include Syria in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS following progress in efforts to integrate the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) with the Syrian army, a military source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

According to the source, the Syrian government has shown preliminary approval for the US initiative, while the SDF expressed readiness to cooperate and coordinate with Damascus in combating ISIS activity across the country.

Joining the Coalition would require several steps, including restructuring the Syrian army and formally integrating SDF units under its command, the source explained.

No official statements have yet been issued by either Washington or Damascus on the proposal.

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi earlier said that Washington proposed forming a joint force with government troops to combat ISIS, noting that the SDF accepted the plan “to ensure the fight against the organization becomes a national and unified effort.”

Established in 2014, the Coalition unites 89 nations and international organizations committed to preventing the group’s resurgence. Although it declared ISIS’s territorial defeat in Iraq in 2017 and in Syria in 2019, its mission continues through intelligence sharing and counterterrorism operations across both countries.

