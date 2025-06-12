Global Coalition reinforces Syria bases despite US drawdown Shafaq

News/ The US-led coalition deployed extensive military and logistical reinforcements to its bases in northeastern Syria over the past two days, Shafaq News correspondent reported on Thursday.

More than 100 trucks carrying military equipment and logistical supplies crossed from Iraq through the Al-Waleed border crossing to coalition bases in Syria’s Hasakah province, according to the correspondent, who informed that the convoy included military vehicles, fuel, water, food supplies, and sealed trucks believed to contain weapons and ammunition.

The trucks were dispatched to bases in Khrab al-Jeer, Qasrak, and Al-Shaddadi in rural Hasakah. The reinforcements arrived despite recent announcements from Washington regarding the reduction of US troops in Syria and the closure of at least three military bases.

A source from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) told Shafaq News that US forces remain stationed at their bases in the Kurdish-controlled areas of northeastern Syria, confirming that weekly deliveries of military and logistical equipment are ongoing.

He also noted that the Coalition, in coordination with the SDF, continues to monitor ISIS cells “to prevent the group from exploiting the current situation to reorganize or carry out attacks in Syria.”

Meanwhile, the SDF announced on Wednesday that it had carried out a security operation in cooperation with the coalition in the town of Al-Mansoura, west of Raqqa, targeting an ISIS cell.

The statement said the operation followed close surveillance and led to the arrest of two prominent members of the group: Abdul Sattar Abdul Fattah Al-Mohammed, known as "Abu Amira," and his brother Mohammed Abdul Fattah Al-Mohammed, known as "Abu Al-Baraa," both from Al-Mansoura, who are involved in manufacturing improvised explosive devices and car bombs at a metal workshop used to produce silencers and explosives.

The SDF reaffirmed its commitment to continuing security operations against the Islamic State, pointing out that the group's attempts to exploit instability in the country would be met with “firm resistance” to safeguard civilians and public institutions in the region.