Iraq FM raises concerns over US approach to regional developments

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein expressed concerns about how the new US administration will handle developments in the region, emphasizing Iraq’s need for international cooperation to address the growing threats posed by ISIS.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, Hussein revealed ongoing discussions with the United States regarding its presence in Iraq and efforts to strengthen bilateral relations.

He stressed that the Iraqi government seeks to ensure that “security and military decisions remain under its control, not in the hands of armed factions, noting that negotiations continue with these factions to hand over their weapons.”

Hussein stated that Syria’s stability directly impacts Iraq’s security and warned of the threat posed by 10,000 to 12,000 ISIS fighters held in Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisons, who could jeopardize Iraq’s security if released. He called for increased international cooperation to combat ISIS along their shared border.

Regarding regional relations, Hussein stated that talks with his Turkish counterpart focused on the situation in Syria and ISIS threats. He mentioned continuous communication with the Syrian foreign minister, despite no official visit to Damascus at present.

The minister also revealed that the Iraqi Prime Minister had instructed the head of intelligence to visit Damascus to enhance security cooperation, with a potential visit by the foreign minister to Syria under consideration as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.