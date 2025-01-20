US hails Leader Barzani and SDF's Abdi talks: Key to Syria’s transition

Shafaq News/ The United States praised, on Monday, the meeting between Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

“The United States welcomed the January 16 meeting between Kurdistan Democratic Party President Masoud Barzani and Syrian Democratic Forces Commander General Mazloum Abdi,” the US State Department's Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs wrote on X.

The bureau added, “Intra-Kurdish dialogue can play a critical role in bolstering an inclusive political transition in Syria.”

Inside the Meeting

The discussions between Abdi and Barzani focused on Syria’s changing political and security landscape, along with the framework for Kurdish parties to navigate the country’s new realities and to establish a unified Syrian Kurdish approach.

During the meeting, both leaders stressed that "Kurdish parties in Syria must determine their future independently and without external interference, relying on peaceful means to safeguard their rights,” highlighting “the importance of unity and solidarity with Syria’s new rulers to achieve mutual understanding and agreement to foster peace and stability and prevent a recurrence of the suffering endured by the Kurdish people and other communities in Syria.”