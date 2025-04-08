Dollar prices hold ground in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in both Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the dollar's rates stabilized with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 147,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate recorded in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 148,750 IQD and 146,750 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 147,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 147,700.