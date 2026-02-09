Hezbollah’s Qassem: Force remains the only way to stop Israeli attacks

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem, on Monday, said Israeli attacks can only be deterred through military strength, popular solidarity, and political power, asserting that Israel has failed to eliminate the “resistance” over the past 15 months.

In a televised speech, Qassem noted, “Israeli killings and destruction have only reinforced adherence to the resistance option,” describing a recent Israeli ground incursion and the abduction of a Lebanese citizen from the border town of Hebariyeh as a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Earlier, Lebanon’s Islamic Group confirmed that Israel detained one of its senior officials in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army acknowledged the operation, adding that the 210th Brigade captured a “terrorist of the Islamic Group organization.”

“Attempts to create divisions between the Lebanese army and the resistance, as well as between the resistance and its popular base through obstructing reconstruction efforts, had failed,” he noted, clarifying, “Hezbollah’s alliance with the Amal Movement -its main political ally in Lebanon- remains strong and deeply rooted.”

Qassem also said there is agreement with Lebanon’s president on several issues and differences on others, warning against efforts to sow discord between Hezbollah and the presidency. He cautioned that “pressure is being exerted on the president to stir internal divisions among Lebanese factions.”

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.