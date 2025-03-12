Leader Barzani, SDF’s Abdi discuss Damascus agreement

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani held a phone call with Mazloum Abdi, commander of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to discuss political developments and recent changes in Syria.

During the call, Abdi briefed Barzani on the details and outcomes of his visit to Damascus and the understandings reached with the new Syrian government, according to a statement from Barzani’s media office.

The discussions emphasized “the need to support any steps that contribute to peace and stability in Syria,” with both sides stressing “the importance of Kurdish unity in the upcoming political process.”

On Monday, Abdi and Syria's transitional President, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, reached an agreement to integrate the SDF into the country’s official military structure, transferring all its territories, border crossings, and oil fields while rejecting any calls for division.

The Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD), a political party active in northern and eastern Syria,described the arrangement as a "turning point" and “a historic step” toward creating a democratic Syria.