Leader Barzani urges Syria and SDF to implement agreement, warns of ISIS threat

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani on Friday called on the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to implement the terms of an agreement reached between them, stressing the need among all parties to safeguard and consolidate the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria.

In a statement, Barzani’s media office said that he met Mazloum Abdi, commander-in-chief of the SDF, to discuss developments in western Kurdistan (the Kurdish-majority areas of Syria), the implementation of the agreement between Damascus and the SDF, and the latest political and security developments in Syria.

Separately, during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, Barzani warned of the risk of a resurgence of ISIS, calling on all parties to enhance cooperation and coordination to prevent the group’s return.

According to the statement, the French foreign minister reaffirmed the depth of bilateral relations, long-standing ties of friendship, and France’s continued support for the people of Kurdistan.

Barrot highlighted ongoing efforts by President Emmanuel Macron and Barzani to encourage all parties to reach an agreement in Syria, expressing appreciation for Barzani’s role and standing in addressing political issues and crises in Iraq and the wider region.

The statement said the meeting included an exchange of views on regional political developments, the situation in Syria, the peace process in Turkiye, and the political process in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani expressed hope that conflicts and tensions across the Middle East could be resolved through peaceful means to achieve regional stability. He reiterated his support for the peace process in Turkiye, voicing hope that dialogue would lead to the desired outcomes.

He noted that he had made continuous efforts to prevent political disputes from turning into ethnic conflict between Kurds and Arabs, and to avert any ethnic cleansing against the Kurdish population in Syria.