US-led Coalition begins evacuation of al-Shaddadi base in northeast Syria

2026-02-06T09:39:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Hasakah

The US-led Coalition started evacuating its largest military base in al-Shaddadi, south of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, on Friday.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that al-Shaddadi base witnessed unprecedented air activity over the past two days as a convoy of more than 100 US military trucks and vehicles moved on Thursday evening, transferring heavy military vehicles, soldiers, equipment, and logistics trucks from the al-Shaddadi base toward Iraqi territory, with part of the convoy heading to the Kharab al-Jir base near the town of Rmelan.

A security source told our agency that the evacuation process will take at least a week, noting that US soldiers and officers, along with equipment, radars, and air defense systems, are still present at the base.

Al-Shaddadi, along with the Kharab al-Jir and Qasrak bases in Hasakah province, is considered one of the largest military installations of the Global Coalition in northeastern Syria. The city of al-Shaddadi was recently taken over by Syrian government forces following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) toward Hasakah.

