Israel kills 27 Palestinians in 24 hours as Gaza bombardment continues

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Friday in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza, as Gaza health authorities reported 27 fatalities over the past 24 hours despite a ceasefire that entered into force in October.

Local media reported that Israeli forces carried out extensive overnight demolitions of residential buildings in northeastern Gaza City, northern Gaza, and parts of the southern sector, alongside intensified military movements around the city. In Rafah, Israeli helicopter gunships opened sustained fire, while armored vehicles positioned inside the city shelled residential neighborhoods, witnesses said, amid continuous low-altitude aerial activity.

The director of Gaza’s Al-Shifa Medical Complex told local media that around 10,000 Palestinians remain missing under the rubble, including approximately 5,000 whose fate remains unknown, adding that the Israeli authorities had handed over 66 boxes containing only skulls of Palestinian victims, along with bodies of women whose origins remain unclear, and others returned with missing limbs or signs of post-mortem surgical procedures. “Israeli forces were aware of the identities of some returned bodies but refused to disclose that information.”

According to the Gaza Health Ministry’s latest report, hospitals received 27 bodies and treated 18 wounded people over the past 24 hours, noting that many victims remain trapped under debris or on roads due to the inability of rescue teams to reach them.

Since the ceasefire began on October 11, the ministry said 574 Palestinians have been killed and 1,518 injured, while 717 bodies have been recovered. Since the start of the war on October 7, 2023, the cumulative toll has reached 71,851 killed and 171,626 wounded.