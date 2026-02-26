Iraq’s top port clears 50,000-container backlog after tariff rollout

Shafaq News- Basra

A backlog exceeding 50,000 containers at Iraq’s Umm Qasr North Port began easing this week after the rollout of a new customs tariff and ASYCUDA clearance system, a port official told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Assistant Port Director Mohammed Taher said clearance slowed initially as some traders and customs brokers adjusted to the new procedures. The ports authorities reduced storage fees and certain charges to speed up releases, raising throughput to around 2,500 containers per day.

The tariff remains in force and ASYCUDA, a computerized customs management platform, continues to apply to all shipments without exception, Taher added, as authorities seek to stabilize operations at Iraq’s largest maritime gateway.

Earlier this month, traders protested Cabinet Decision No. 957 of 2025, which expanded customs duties and tightened enforcement to boost non-oil revenues. Importers said higher fees and stricter procedures disrupted supply chains and contributed to container buildup at Umm Qasr and other crossings.

Read more: How Iraq’s customs overhaul is reshaping trade and revenue dynamics