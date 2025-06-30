Iraq ramps up Umm Qasr Port to quadruple capacity

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port in Basra province is undergoing modernization to expand capacity and streamline cargo operations, targeting an increase in throughput from one million to four million containers annually.

The move follows Iraq’s General Company announcement of a master plan to establish Iraq as a regional supply chain hub.

The port, a vital gateway for Iraq’s global trade, is being upgraded with expanded berths, advanced storage yards, and digital customs systems designed to accelerate clearance and enhance logistics efficiency.

Multiple investment firms are involved in the overhaul; UAE-based Gulftainer is managing key berths and storage zones, while China’s Lurin Investment is leading the expansion of roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) terminals and rear storage areas. Both companies, working with Iraqi teams, are implementing electronic management platforms to cut dwell times and boost performance.

“Operations at the Gulftainer-run terminal have significantly improved in recent years,” the company’s regional director, Ibrahim Sarhan, told Shafaq News. “Our digital system plans storage before vessels arrive, reducing wait times and increasing operational output.”

He added that the facility spans 450,000 square meters and includes refrigerated warehouses, 24/7 customs, and security services. “Customs clearance now averages under 48 hours, accelerating cargo movement, particularly in oil and gas.”

Meanwhile, Lurin Investment is developing Berths 22, 23, and 24 using gravity wall engineering resistant to seismic activity, according to Naim Aboud, chief engineer at the Resident Engineer Directorate. The adjoining storage yards cover 384,100 square meters and are currently 50% complete.

Aboud also noted that Berths 12 to 15 are nearly complete at 97%, while the BTM container yard is fully operational, covering 400,000 square meters with a capacity of 700,000 to 850,000 containers annually.

Additional upgrades are advancing. Mohammad Taher Fadel, the port’s deputy technical manager, reported that Berth 11, operated by Gulftainer, measures 375 meters with an adjacent 307,000-square-meter container yard handling 636,000 containers yearly.

The new berths under Lurin’s supervision extend 550 meters and will add 850,000 containers to overall capacity, bringing the combined throughput of upgraded areas to 1.2 million containers. These facilities also support refrigerated, empty, and general cargo handling.

However, transportation expert Basel Al-Khafaji had warned that legacy constraints still hamper growth. “Port drafts haven’t been deepened for over 40 years,” he told Shafaq News. “Ships are limited to 25,000 tons due to shallow docking zones. Deepening to 20–25 meters is essential for accommodating larger vessels and increasing import volumes.”