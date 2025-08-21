Iraq rejects disruption reports at Umm Qasr Port

Shafaq News – Basra

On Thursday, Iraq’s General Customs Authority denied reports of disruption at Umm Qasr Port in Basra, stressing that recent measures are part of new oversight procedures requiring 15 to 30 minutes per shipment.

In a statement, the authority dismissed claims that the measures had caused a paralysis of port activity, container congestion, and delays in customs clearance, explaining that the new checks aim to strengthen integrity and prevent fraud by applying stricter and more transparent auditing methods, protecting both the national economy and citizens’ rights.

Umm Qasr Port, located in southern Iraq on the western shore of Khor al-Zubair leading into the Arabian Gulf, is the country’s only deep-water seaport and its largest gateway for international trade, handling more than 70% of Iraq’s foreign commerce.