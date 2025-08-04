Iraq’s Umm Qasr Port handles +93K containers in July

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq’s northern Umm Qasr Port in Basra recorded a sharp rise in shipping activity in July, signaling growing efficiency in Iraqi port operations and increasing confidence from global maritime carriers.

Farhan Al-Fartousi, Director General of the General Company for Ports of Iraq, told Shafaq News that the port received 118 container vessels last month, handling over one million tons of cargo, a performance he described as “remarkable.”

He added that total container throughput reached 93,103 units, including 47,712 imported containers, 43,098 exported containers, and 2,293 for domestic products, with a combined weight of 1,074,315 tons.

“These figures reflect significant progress in handling efficiency and stable maritime traffic,” Al-Fartousi said, crediting the results to ongoing development plans, skilled operational teams, and the growing trust of international shipping lines in Iraq’s port infrastructure.