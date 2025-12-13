New maritime route to link Iraq to Dubai

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq is preparing to launch a new maritime transport service linking Umm Qasr, the country’s main commercial seaport, with Dubai’s Port Rashid, a source said on Saturday.

Located in southern Basra province, Umm Qasr serves as Iraq’s primary gateway for seaborne trade and the bulk of its imports, while Port Rashid is among Dubai’s established logistics hubs handling regional cargo flows.

The source told Shafaq News that the service will operate using the DP World Express, a roll-on roll-off vessel valued at about $50 million and capable of carrying 145 trailer trucks per voyage, adding that the first sailing is scheduled for the 17th of this month.

The route is expected to significantly shorten transit times between the Gulf and onward destinations, including Turkiye and Oman, reducing journeys that typically take around 10 days overland to about 36 hours via Umm Qasr, the source explained.

Iraq’s state-run General Company for Ports (GCPI) welcomed the launch. Its Director, Farhan Al-Fartousi, said the service would enhance Iraq’s ability to handle roll-on roll-off cargo and expand fast maritime transport options through its southern ports.

“The new line will help reduce reliance on land transport, speed up the movement of goods, and provide direct solutions for transporting trailer trucks with their drivers,” Al-Fartousi told Shafaq News.

GCPI is preparing the necessary operational requirements at Umm Qasr to ensure smooth operations, he noted, adding that the route would support trade between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, improve regional supply chains, and boost the competitiveness of Iraqi ports.

According to the company’s figures, Iraqi commercial ports handled more than 22 million tons of cargo and received around 1,500 vessels in the first half of this year. In July, Umm Qasr Port alone recorded over 93,000 container units and more than 1 million tons of traffic.