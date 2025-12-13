Effendi Day: Erbil marks legacy of educators

Shafaq News – Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, marked “Effendi Day” on Saturday with a ceremony honoring educators and cultural figures widely regarded as influential in shaping the city’s intellectual and social life.

The term “Effendi” was historically used in the Middle East, particularly during the Ottoman era, to describe educated professionals such as teachers and intellectuals.

The event was held at the historic Minara Park and included commemorative segments alongside exhibitions of archival photographs highlighting a formative period in Erbil’s educational history.

Omed Barzanji, director of Erbil’s Educational Museum, said the occasion underscored the lasting role of educators and cultural figures in societal development. “Effendi Day is a moment of recognition for generations that illuminated our path through knowledge and ethics,” Barzanji told Shafaq News, adding that continued attention to education and culture remains essential for building a stronger future.

Yahya Erbili, one of those attending, said the ceremony highlighted the importance of honoring figures who helped shape the city’s identity.

The program concluded with displays of historical documents from the Effendi era, reflecting a legacy that organizers said remains visible today.