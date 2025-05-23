Iraq seizes +100K tons of illegally stocked sulfur in Basra raid

Shafaq News/ Iraqi National Security Service forces have dismantled a major sulfur smuggling ring in Basra, seizing nearly 110,000 tons of illegally stockpiled material, the agency announced on Friday.

In a statement, the agency said that security units intercepted a ship at Umm Qasr Port carrying 10,000 tons of sulfur without export authorization, pointing out that the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) confirmed no permits had been issued, which classified the cargo as contraband.

A follow-up raid on the company’s headquarters uncovered 16 trucks loaded with sulfur and an additional 100,000 tons stored in nearby warehouses, all marked for export with no legal documentation, the agency added.

Fifteen suspects were arrested. Authorities confirmed that none of the seized sulfur was cleared for export, reinforcing smuggling charges.

Sulfur is a non-metallic element widely found in nature, recognized for its yellow color and distinct odor. It is essential in producing sulfuric acid used in car batteries, fertilizers, and oil refining, as well as in pesticides, skin treatments, and rubber processing.

Militarily, sulfur is used in black powder, fireworks, and conventional ammunition, making it a dual-use material with strategic value in both civilian and defense industries