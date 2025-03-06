Echoes of ISIS: Northeast Syria's threat to regional stability

Shafaq News/ Despite the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) maintaining control over northeastern Syria with US support, Iraq remains on high alert, fearing the resurgence of ISIS across its borders. Sleeper cells, infiltration attempts, and volatile detention camps housing thousands of extremists pose a persistent threat, compelling Baghdad to reinforce security measures and intensify counterterrorism efforts.

The greatest fear is not just ISIS sleeper cells but the potential for mass prison breaks.

Beyond Territorial Defeat: ISIS’s Lingering Threat

ISIS Incubator: Fueling Resurgence

One of the most dangerous detention centers in north-eastern Syria is the al-Hol camp, home to ISIS fighters, their families, and suspected extremists. According to the United Nations, more than 55,000 people are held there, including around 30,000 Iraqis.

The camp is divided into sectors, with the most radicalized detainees confined to high-security areas. Additionally, at least 27 other detention centers controlled by the SDF hold about 10,000 ISIS fighters, including 2,000 foreign nationals. These facilities, lacking the necessary resources and infrastructure, are vulnerable to uprisings and breakouts.

Iraqi officials regard al-Hol as a "ticking time bomb." Security adviser Mukhled Hazem warns, "If security collapses, ISIS could exploit the situation to infiltrate Iraq." Inside the camp, ISIS ideology persists, with radicalized women enforcing strict doctrines and operating makeshift courts. Since 2019, over 200 murders have been recorded, mostly targeting those accused of collaborating with anti-ISIS forces.

The threat of mass prison breaks is also a major concern. In January 2022, ISIS attacked the al-Sina’a prison in al-Hasakah, freeing hundreds of detainees. While many were recaptured, some managed to cross into Iraq, escalating security fears.

Sleeper Cells

With sleeper cells still operating in Syria and Iraq, Baghdad sees border security as a front-line defense. Defense Minister Thabit al-Abbasi has made it clear: “Iraq will not scale down its reinforcements until Syria stabilizes.”

Baghdad is particularly concerned about the 10,000 Iraqis, more than 4,000 of them children, held in detention centers like al-Hol. Many of these children were indoctrinated under ISIS rule, complicating repatriation efforts due to security risks.

Despite its territorial defeat, ISIS continues to operate through sleeper cells. The United Nations estimates that between 5,000 and 7,000 ISIS fighters remain active in Syria and Iraq.

Nizar Haidar, director of the Iraqi Media Center in Washington, highlighted that Baghdad, Washington, and Damascus agree ISIS remains a significant regional threat. Overcrowded detention camps, housing many Iraqi nationals, only amplify this security challenge.

Holding the Line: US Role in Syria's Fragile Security

US forces play a crucial role in stabilizing north-eastern Syria. Approximately 900 US troops are stationed in al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, working with the SDF to counter extremist networks. Their presence has been vital in disrupting militant operations, eliminating high-ranking commanders, and preventing ISIS from regrouping in ungoverned border areas.

The 600-kilometer Syria-Iraq border is a critical frontline in the fight against extremism. Its rugged terrain makes security difficult, allowing militants to smuggle fighters, weapons, and supplies. Iraq sees the US presence as essential in preventing cross-border infiltration. As Ahmed al-Yasseri, head of the Australian Arab Centre for Studies, affirms, "Iraq views the US military as a protective barrier against regional instability."

The US-led coalition, under Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), has also weakened militant capabilities. In 2024 alone, over 70 airstrikes targeted ISIS hideouts, training camps, and leadership positions. Special Forces raids, conducted with SDF, have neutralized high-value targets. Intelligence-sharing has enabled Iraqi security forces to track and eliminate sleeper cells, while advanced drone surveillance and satellite imagery have helped monitor militant movements, preventing large-scale attacks.

Another key aspect of US involvement is preventing prison breaks. Following the 2022 al-Sina’a prison attack, US forces enhanced intelligence support and surveillance over detention centers. Their presence has been critical in preventing further mass escapes.

The Iraqi government considers the US presence indispensable. The porous border remains vulnerable, and without US assistance, Iraq fears a resurgence of large-scale incursions.

However, Iraq’s reliance on US forces remains a subject of political debate, with some factions pushing for withdrawal—a move that could alter the counterterrorism landscape.

Syria Unstable: Iraq Vulnerable

Syria’s ongoing unrest poses a direct threat to Iraq’s security, especially with groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an extremist faction linked to al-Qaeda, operating in the region. Syrian political analyst Bassam Suleiman emphasized that security is key to improving Iraq-Syria relations.

He noted that Iraq sees the US military presence in Syria as vital for regional stability, alongside the need for a stable Syrian government or an agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF. Suleiman stated, "The two countries must overcome these security challenges to move toward a better phase."

The situation in Syria is complicated by the control of various regions by different factions, particularly in the north and northeast. Haidar pointed out that this division makes Syria a volatile area. "Multiple factions still control different areas, making it a volatile situation," Haidar explained, exacerbating Iraq’s security concerns. Tensions between the Syrian government and Kurdish armed groups, considered terrorist organizations by Turkiye, could further destabilize the region, leaving openings for extremist groups like HTS and ISIS to exploit.

As Mukhled Hazem warned, "Without a unified Syrian government, the region will remain fragmented, and these groups will continue to take advantage of any weakness."

Iraq’s race against ISIS infiltration

With sleeper cells still crossing from Syria, Iraq has ramped up its border defenses, deploying over 25,000 soldiers and increasing surveillance including thermal imaging cameras, drones, and motion detectors. Reinforced walls and security fences have been constructed in high-risk areas, especially in al-Anbar Province, where ISIS remains active.

Iraq has also intensified intelligence-sharing with the US and regional partners. In 2024 alone, joint counterterrorism operations led to the capture of over 150 ISIS operatives attempting to cross into Iraq. More than 200 militants were killed in targeted airstrikes and ground operations.

One of the most significant operations was the elimination of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in early 2022.

Nizar Haidar emphasized, "Iraq’s cooperation with the US and regional partners is crucial to disrupting ISIS operations, especially in border areas."

Iraq has also taken proactive steps to address the threat posed by foreign ISIS fighters and their families held in detention centers like al-Hol. Negotiations are ongoing with Syrian and US authorities to repatriate Iraqi nationals from these facilities. As of early 2025, over 10,000 Iraqis, including more than 4,000 children, remain in the al-Hol camp. Although the repatriation process has been slow, Iraq has successfully repatriated around 1,500 individuals since 2023, transferring them to rehabilitation camps like al-Jadaa in Nineveh province

From extremist to Ex-Terrorist: Iraq’s rehabilitation gamble

As Iraq fights extremism, rehabilitation remains a key challenge. The al-Jadaa camp in Nineveh province serves as a transitional facility for returnees. The rehabilitation process includes psychological support, education, vocational training, and community reconciliation.

For children, formal education and counseling aim to heal trauma and counter extremist indoctrination. Over 5,000 children have benefited from these programs, which include schooling, sports, and trauma counseling.

Women receive vocational training in tailoring, handicrafts, and business skills to ensure financial independence. More than 1,200 women have completed these programs, helping them support their families.

Security and risk assessment are critical. Each undergoes thorough vetting before entering rehabilitation. Over 8,000 individuals have been screened, with hundreds flagged for further investigation. Community reconciliation is another vital component, with Iraq facilitating over 150 meetings between tribal leaders, victims' families, and returnees to rebuild trust and heal divisions.

Relocation assistance has been provided to families unable to return home due to security risks. At least 700 families have been resettled in new areas with humanitarian support.

Despite progress, challenges remain. Some returnees resist rehabilitation, requiring extended intervention. As of early 2025, over 2,442 families have successfully reintegrated into their communities. The rehabilitation process typically lasts three to six months, though some families remain in camps for over a year.

While Iraq has made strides in de-radicalization, it acknowledges that this is an ongoing challenge requiring sustained investment. Nevertheless, efforts to reintegrate former ISIS members remain a crucial step toward long-term stability.