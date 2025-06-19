US exits two military sites in Syria as regional conflict escalates

Shafaq News/ The United States conducted a tactical evacuation of troops from two military positions in Syria’s northeastern Hasakah province due to escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, a source from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) confirmed on Thursday.

The withdrawal affected the Istirahat al-Wazir and Tel Baydar bases, which lack advanced defensive systems, placing US personnel at increased risk as missile exchanges between Tehran and Tel Aviv continue in Syrian airspace, the source told Shafaq News.

More than 100 trucks carrying military hardware and logistical supplies crossing from Iraq through the Al-Waleed border point toward US-led Coalition bases in Hasakah.

Earlier, Syrian sources indicated that the US military activated defense systems and implemented precautionary measures in coordination with Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.

A source close to US forces in Syria revealed to Shafaq News in April that the Pentagon had launched a new military redeployment plan, aimed at reinforcing its presence in Kurdish-controlled parts of Hasakah while reducing its overall footprint in northeast Syria.

This marks the first on-the-ground confirmation of the US exit from the Istirahat al-Wazir and Tel Baydar bases, raising to at least four the number of positions vacated by American forces since President Donald Trump took office.

The Trump administration announced earlier this month that it would scale down its military presence in Syria from eight bases to just one in areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces.

While the SDF did not disclose how many US troops remain or which bases are still active, SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi told Reuters that the presence of only a few hundred troops “would not be enough” to contain the threat posed by ISIS. “The threat of Islamic State has significantly increased recently. But this is the US military’s plan. We’ve known about it for a long time ... and we’re working with them to make sure there are no gaps and we can maintain pressure on Islamic State,” Abdi said.