Syria talks collapse: Damascus rejects Kurdish decentralization

Talks between the Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have ended without progress, a senior Kurdish official told Shafaq News, citing Damascus’s continued rejection of a decentralized political system.

According to the source, during the meeting between both sides, Syrian government representatives reaffirmed their commitment to a centralized state structure, rejecting all proposals for federalism or decentralization — the core demand of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Kurdish administration.

The SDF delegation also opposed the Syrian government’s recently issued constitutional declaration, calling for substantial amendments to enshrine Kurdish rights, guarantee political pluralism, and ensure fair representation for all Syrian communities.

Syrian officials, the source added, insisted that the SDF fully implement the March 10 agreement signed between interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi. The agreement calls for the unconditional handover of all areas under SDF control to the central government by the end of the year.

A key point of contention remains the form of “integration” proposed in the agreement. While the SDF seeks to maintain its military and administrative autonomy and join as a bloc, Damascus demands full incorporation into state institutions — including the dissolution of all SDF military and civilian bodies.

The official noted that further negotiations are expected, although no breakthrough appears likely amid mounting pressure on the SDF from various directions.

The SDF currently controls vast areas of northeastern Syria and fields around 100,000 armed personnel, in addition to more than 200,000 civilian employees operating within a network of institutions modeled after those of Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Turkish Pressure, US–French Mediation

The deadlock in the Damascus–SDF talks is taking place against a backdrop of regional and international involvement. Turkiye continues to pressure the Syrian government to dismantle the SDF, which Ankara regards as an extension of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Meanwhile, the United States and France are actively encouraging a political settlement that would lead to the integration of the SDF into the Syrian state framework. Both countries have provided years of support to the SDF, particularly during its campaign against the Islamic State (ISIS).

The US government recently allocated $130 million to the SDF in its proposed 2026 defense budget, signaling continued backing.

Another SDF official confirmed to Shafaq News that the negotiations with Damascus are being closely monitored by the US and French foreign ministries, as part of international efforts to reach a final agreement and avoid any potential escalation in the region.

The official also pointed to a shift in Washington’s stance in recent months, especially following US President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and his announcement lifting some sanctions on Damascus. “Washington has since increased pressure on the SDF to accelerate its incorporation into the Syrian military and civilian institutions,” the source said.

US envoy Tom Barrack criticized the SDF’s approach during a visit to Damascus on Wednesday, describing the group as “slow” to engage constructively with the Syrian government. “I think there's only one road, and it leads to Damascus,” he said, following meetings with President al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi.

Kurdish Vision For Decentralization

Syrian Kurds continue to call for a decentralized model of governance. In a joint declaration issued during a Kurdish unity conference held in Qamishli in April, political parties outlined a shared vision for a parliamentary and pluralistic Syria.

The Kurdish roadmap proposes a bicameral parliamentary system, the peaceful transfer of power, separation of powers, and regional councils within a decentralized framework to ensure a fair distribution of authority and resources between the center and the periphery.

It further calls for revising Syria’s administrative divisions in line with demographics and geography, and recognizing Kurdish-majority areas as a political and administrative unit within a federal Syrian state.

The plan also advocates that the country’s name, flag, and national anthem reflect Syria’s cultural and ethnic diversity. It urges constitutional guarantees for the rights of all groups — including Arabs, Kurds, Assyrians, Turkmen, and religious minorities — through supraconstitutional principles.

Syrian Government Rejects Federalism

The Syrian government has reiterated its strong opposition to any form of federalism or division, arguing that such arrangements threaten Syria’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and carried by state media, Damascus said it welcomed any initiative from the SDF that would strengthen the unity of the country, while reaffirming its commitment to the principle of “one Syria, one army, one government.”

It warned that delaying the implementation of signed agreements would only hinder efforts to restore security and stability and called for the return of official state institutions — including health, education, and local administration — to the northeast to ensure basic services and end the administrative vacuum.

The government described the Syrian army as a national institution that welcomes the integration of SDF fighters within its ranks, under existing legal and constitutional frameworks.

While acknowledging the challenges facing some factions within the SDF, the statement cautioned that betting on separatist projects or foreign agendas would ultimately fail. It called on all parties to recommit to a unified national identity and participate in the broader Syrian state project.

The government reaffirmed that Syria’s Kurdish population remains an essential component of the country’s diverse social fabric, and emphasized that the rights of all citizens are preserved and respected within state institutions — not outside them.