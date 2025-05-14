Syrian government, Kurdish AANES reopen talks on constitutional revisions

Shafaq News/ The Syrian government and the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) have reopened negotiations to revise sections of the country's newly issued constitutional declaration, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Wednesday.

According to sources cited by the UK-based monitor, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) objected to the addition of clauses absent from the original March 10 agreement, prompting both sides to return to dialogue.

The discussions reportedly aim to develop a mutually acceptable framework that secures political rights and representation for residents of Northeast Syria, advancing efforts to shift from military confrontation to a durable political settlement. Observatory sources also described the renewed engagement as the “start of a peace-driven political track” focused on Kurdish inclusion and long-term governance reforms.

The dialogue unfolds against a backdrop of evolving diplomatic relations between Damascus and key players such as Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Both parties have reportedly agreed to form a joint follow-up committee to review and revise the constitutional text, aiming to support de-escalation, promote inclusivity, and foster political stability in the autonomous regions.