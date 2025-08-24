AANES rejects Syria’s plan to postpone elections

Shafaq News – Hasakah

On Sunday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) rejected Syria’s plan to postpone elections, calling it “neither democratic nor representative of the Syrian people.”

“Defining our areas as unsafe to postpone elections is not correct,” the Administration declared, emphasizing that “Northern and eastern Syria are the safest regions.”

It added that any decisions made under an exclusionary framework would not be implemented or considered binding, urging the international community and the United Nations not to recognize the announced elections.

Highlighting a broader political vision, AANES underlined that Syria’s challenges cannot be addressed through the repetition of old policies, stressing that a solution in Syria lies in an “inclusive political track where everyone participates.”

The Autonomous Administration governs parts of Syria’s Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir ez-Zor provinces. Controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the region is home to Arabs, Kurds, Syriacs, Assyrians, Turkmen, Armenians, Chechens, and Yazidis.

Earlier, the Syrian High Electoral Committee announced the postponement of elections in three provinces—Suwayda, Hasakah, and Raqqa—citing “ensuring fair representation and security challenges.”

The Committee’s spokesperson, Nawar Najma, later clarified to Shafaq News that “the seats allocated to these provinces will remain reserved until suitable conditions and a safe environment are available,” confirming that elections in the remaining provinces are scheduled between September 15 and 20.

Under the Syrian constitution, the People’s Council comprises 210 members. Of these, 140 are elected through general voting, while the president appoints 70 members under Presidential Decree No. 66 of 2025 to ensure representation of specific groups and institutions.