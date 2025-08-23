Syria delays elections in three provinces over security concerns

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Saturday, Syria’s Electoral Commission postponed parliamentary elections in Suwayda, Hasakah, and Raqqa — originally set for September 15–20 — citing security concerns.

Commission Spokesman Nawar Najmeh told Shafaq News the decision was aimed at ensuring fair representation, with the seats for those provinces to remain reserved until conditions allow safe voting. Elections elsewhere will proceed on schedule.

The People’s Assembly has 210 members, including 140 elected and 70 appointed by the president under Decree No. 66 of 2025. Political analyst Samer Hassan said the appointed seats guarantee representation for key sectors such as the military, civil servants, and minorities, while helping preserve legislative stability.

Hassan called the delay "necessary to protect voters and safeguard credibility," though other analysts warned that repeated postponements without firm rescheduling could erode public trust.