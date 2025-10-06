Syria releases first post-transition election initial results

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syria’s election commission on Monday released preliminary results from the parliamentary vote, the first since the country’s political transition last year, and opened the window for candidates to file appeals through the end of the day.

The Supreme Committee for Parliamentary Elections said challenges can be submitted at the provincial level and may cover “all stages of the process — from campaigning to vote counting.”

Sunday’s vote drew 1,578 candidates, including women who made up about 14% of the field.

Election officials described the process as largely calm, with only minor delays and isolated campaign violations reported at some polling centers.