Al-Hakim: Iraq suffers most from US-Iran conflict

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Ammar al-Hakim, leader of Iraq’s National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), urged deeper engagement with Syria and outlined why Iraq was bypassed as a venue for nuclear talks between the United States and Iran.

Speaking at the Sin Dialogue Forum in Baghdad, al-Hakim explained that Iran chose Oman over Iraq due to Muscat’s neutrality, despite Baghdad’s balanced ties with both Washington and Tehran. “Iraq is the first to benefit from understanding and the first to suffer from tension between them,” he observed.

He defended Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s recent meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Qatar, framing it as a government-level decision. Although the Coordination Framework (CF) was not consulted, “That doesn’t imply exclusion,” he noted.

Al-Hakim stressed Iraq’s interest in preserving ties with Syria, citing the protection of religious sites and support for Iraqi communities. He clarified that Damascus’ invitation to the upcoming Arab League summit in Baghdad follows established league protocols, not host country discretion.

Turning to domestic affairs, al-Hakim reported that efforts to integrate armed groups into state institutions are advancing, backed by the CF and the State Administration Coalition. “Recognizing and incorporating these groups strengthens state legitimacy.”

He also weighed in on electoral reforms, pointing out that the current law favors mid-sized parties, confirming that the CF has formed a committee to manage internal competition and added that leadership decisions, including a possible second term for the prime minister, would be determined by election results.

On Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr’s decision to abstain from the elections, al-Hakim described it as a political right. “If he insists on abstaining, we respect his decision,” he remarked, while noting that al-Sadr’s participation could significantly influence voter turnout.