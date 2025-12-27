USD/IQD exchange rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

The US dollar exchange rates fell in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday as local currency exchanges closed at the start of the week.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchange registered a rate of 143,150 IQD per 100 dollars, down from 143,400 IQD recorded earlier in the day.

In local exchange shops across the capital, selling prices eased to 143,500 IQD per 100 dollars, while buying prices fell to 142,500 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices stood at 142,350 IQD per 100 dollars and buying prices at 142,200 IQD.