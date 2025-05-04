USD/IQD exchange rates hold ground in Baghdad, decline in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained stable in Baghdad, while recording a slight decline in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 144,750 IQD per $100, the same rate of Saturday.

In Baghdad’s local currency exchange shops, selling prices stood at 145,750 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 143,750 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling prices reached 144,700 IQD and buying prices stood at 144,550 IQD per $100.