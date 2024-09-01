USD/IQD exchange rates hold in Baghdad, inch lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar remained stable against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets on Sunday morning, while they slightly declined in Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central stock exchanges registered 149,200 IQD per $100, the same as Saturday's rates.

In local exchange shops across Baghdad, the selling rate was 150,250 IQD, while the buying rate was 148,250 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 149,150 IQD and the buying price was 149,050 IQD per $100.