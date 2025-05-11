USD/IQD exchange rates inch lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US dollar exchange rates declined against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 142,000 IQD per $100, compared to 142,400 IQD on Saturday.

In local currency exchange shops, the selling price reached 143,000 IQD, while the buying price fell to 141,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling rate stood at 142,150 IQD, and the buying rate at 141,900 IQD.