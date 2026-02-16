Fire hits university dormitories in Iraq’s Najaf

Shafaq News- Najaf

On Monday, a large fire broke out in the student dormitories at the University of Kufa in Najaf province, southern Iraq, before civil defense contained the blaze, Shafaq News correspondent said.

Ten civil defense teams responded to the blaze and managed to extinguish it, while dozens of students were evacuated from the site without reports of injuries.

In a statement, the university of Kufa noted that the fire caused no casualties and resulted only in minor material damage and was limited to a storage room in the dormitory department due to an electrical short circuit.

The incident comes amid a series of fires reported across Iraq at the beginning of 2026, affecting homes, markets, factories, displacement camps, and state institutions. While the General Directorate of Civil Defense reported a 74% nationwide decline in fire cases in 2025 due to stricter enforcement and safety measures, recent blazes have continued to cause casualties and material losses.

