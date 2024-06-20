Fire at ammunition depot near Syria's border injures seven border guards

Shafaq News/ A fire at an ammunition depot near the Syrian border in western Nineveh, injured seven Border Guards on Thursday, according to security and civil defense sources.

The fire broke out at a Border Guard ammunition depot near the village of Um al-Dhiban in the Baaj district, west of Mosul, a security source told Shafaq News Agency.

Firefighting teams from the Nineveh Civil Defense Directorate and reinforcements from the Sinjar and Talafar districts responded to the blaze and extinguished it completely.

The injured Border Guards were taken to a hospital for treatment.

"Their injuries ranged from burns and fractures to smoke inhalation," the source said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.