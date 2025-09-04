AANES reaffirms commitment to talks with Syrian Government

Shafaq News – Damascus

Head of foreign relations for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES), Ilham Ahmed, held a meeting on Thursday with the negotiating delegation representing the region in the talks with the Syrian Government.

According to a statement, the delegation emphasized its readiness to advance negotiations with Damascus, including forming committees to begin discussions on mechanisms for merging administrative and military institutions.

The delegation is awaiting official dates for direct meetings with government representatives in Damascus, in line with the March 10 agreement reached between Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi, commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The delegation described the agreement as “a fundamental basis for joint work that serves the stability of Syria.”

Earlier this week, Ilham Ahmed also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani in Damascus to discuss ways to continue implementing the terms of the March agreement.