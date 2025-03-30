AANES rejects Syria’s new government

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) dismissed Syria’s newly formed government, stating that it fails to reflect the country’s diversity and reinforces the dominance of a single ruling faction.

AANES criticized the composition of the government, announced in Damascus on March 29, “Syrians have been anticipating the formation of a national government that embraces the country’s diversity, especially after enduring years of marginalization and exclusion under the previous regime.”

“A government that does not reflect Syria’s pluralism will not be able to govern the country effectively or bring it out of its current crisis,” AANES added.

The administration further reaffirmed its commitment to the core demands of the Syrian people, including the establishment of a democratic, decentralized Syria that ensures equal rights and participation for all its citizens.

AANES is a self-governing entity that administers territories in northeastern Syria, primarily led by Kurdish groups such as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and its political wing, the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC). It governs regions across parts of Hasakah, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor, and Aleppo provinces, operating independently from the Syrian government.

Earlier this month, the SDF reached an agreement with Transitional Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa to integrate SDF forces into the country’s official state institutions.