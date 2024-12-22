US redeploys forces from Iraq to Syria as fighting escalates in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ US redeployed dozens of troops stationed in Iraq to Syria, a source from the Global Coalition revealed, on Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News that the US decision to transfer the troops aims to bolster security at US bases and facilities in Syria.

Currently, the US has approximately 900 troops distributed in nine US military bases in Syria, and 2,500 in Iraq.

Earlier this week, the Head of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Jamil Rahmano, reaffirmed to Shafaq News the coalition's dedication to protecting the area from any potential military escalation, noting a proposal to make Kobani a demilitarized zone.

The intensity of fighting in northern Syria has escalated since the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime on December 8, as Turkiye’s firm opposition to Kurdish autonomy in the region has led to numerous military operations, against the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), often in collaboration with the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Turkiye views the SDF, especially the People’s Protection Units (YPG), as an offshoot of the PKK, a group it considers a terrorist organization.