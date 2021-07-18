Report

AANES calls on the international community to recognize it

Category: World

Date: 2021-07-18T19:31:13+0000
AANES calls on the international community to recognize it

Shafaq News/ The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria launched a campaign on social media to be recognized by the Syrian regime and the international community.

The Autonomous Administration stated in a Facebook post, "The July 19 revolution adopted the principle of peaceful change and the realization of the aspirations of the Syrians without discrimination, with the need to develop a decentralized system in Syria as an alternative to what prevailed for decades and decimated the country."

The post was accompanied by the hashtag #Status4NorthAndEastSyria

The Autonomous Administration represents autonomy for the regions located in northern and eastern Syria, which are Afrin, al-Jazeera, and the Euphrates, and has been managing the affairs of these regions since late 2013.

