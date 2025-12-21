Iraq security update: Sentences, arrests, and fatal incidents
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on December 21, 2025.
- Life Sentences for Drug Trafficking (Al-Anbar)
Al-Anbar Criminal Court sentenced 11 individuals to life imprisonment for drug trafficking, the Supreme Judicial Council confirmed.
- Teen Girl Killed (Diyala)
A 13-year-old girl was killed by her father’s firearm in northeast Diyala. Authorities are investigating whether it was a suicide or an accidental shooting.
- Theft Gang Arrested (Diyala)
Diyala police apprehended three suspects involved in stealing mobile phones.
- Electric Heater Accident (Kirkuk)
An 18-year-old man died after receiving an electric shock from a heater inside his home in Kirkuk.
- Suicide on Turkish Ship (Basra)
A worker was found dead aboard a Turkish vessel at Dock 13 in Khor Al-Zubair Port, Basra. Preliminary investigations indicate psychological factors may have contributed.
- Foreign Nationals Arrested (Al-Anbar)
Military Intelligence reported a raid that led to the arrest of 32 foreign nationals violating residency and work regulations in Al-Anbar.
- Former Water Director Killed (Diyala)
The former provincial Director of Water Resources was killed by his son, who suffers from mental health issues.