CENTCOM commends the Lebanese Army for uncovering a Hezbollah tunnel

Beirut

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Monday praised the Lebanese army after it announced the discovery of a “massive underground Hezbollah tunnel,” marking the second such find in the past two months.

Posting on X, CENTCOM Commander General Brad Cooper said, “dismantling tunnels nefariously used by non-state actors to store ammunition, missiles, and attack drones promotes peace and stability in Lebanon and across the region,” adding that this “well done job” by the Lebanese army, along with a US-led mechanism, “is helping enforce commitments made by Israel and Lebanon.”

February 9, 2026

In January 2026, the Lebanese Army announced that it had entered an “advanced phase” of its plan to confine weapons exclusively to state authority after completing the objectives of the first stage, which focused on asserting control over areas south of the Litani River, a strip extending roughly 30 kilometers.

Despite a US-brokered ceasefire reached on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue operations in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs. The UN peacekeeping mission, UNIFIL, has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports around 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during the same period, including women and children.

