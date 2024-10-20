Lebanese army: Three Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike

Shafaq News/ The Lebanese army announced on Saturday the death of three of its fighters in an Israeli strike.

The Lebanese Army declared in a statement that “the Israeli enemy targeted an army vehicle on the Ain Ibl-Hanin Road in the south, resulting in 3 martyrs.”

Since September 23, Israel have attacked Lebanese forces several times. On October 3, Israeli tank fire hit a Lebanese army position, another air strike killed two Lebanese soldiers on October 11. In both instances, the Lebanese army said it returned fire.

Deadly strikes have also been hit on residential buildings across Lebanon, as well as bases in the south used by the Lebanese military and UN peacekeeping forces.

On the other hand, Hezbollah continues attacking Israeli soldiers’ gatherings and settlements, targeting with a barrage of rockets Safed, Rosh Bina, southeast of Safed, Katzrin, Yiftah, Kiryat Shmona, Saddana, Ya’ara, Shlomi, Adamit, Maale Golani, Filon base in Rosh Pina Am, and Hunin Valley.

Several Israeli air strikes have hit today many areas in South Lebanon. Others strikes has targeted Haret Hreik in the southern suburbofBeirut.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, more than 2400 persons were killed, and over 11,200 injured since September 23.