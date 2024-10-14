Hezbollah uses Iranian satellites for strikes on Israel

Shafaq News/ Hezbollah is increasingly using Iranian satellites in its drone attacks against Israel, Israeli Army Radio reported on Monday, citing the Persian website of Radio Free Europe.

Doron Kadosh, the radio's military affairs correspondent, said that “one of the reasons for the accuracy of Hezbollah's recent drone attacks is the technical support it receives from Iranian satellite live imagery covering Israeli airspace.”

The Israeli research organization Alma, specialized in Hezbollah affairs, explained that the Mersad-1 drone used by Hezbollah in Sunday night's attack on Israel, was manufactured based on the Iranian Muhajir-2 model with minor modifications to suit Hezbollah's operations.

The drone that struck the roof of a Golani restaurant, injuring 69 people and killing four, was loaded with 40 kilograms of explosives and flew at a speed of 370 kilometers per hour, covering a distance of approximately 95 kilometers from Lebanon's southern border to northern Israel. In its initial investigation.

“We are at war, and an attack on a training base on the home front is difficult and the results are painful,” Lieutenant Geneal Herzi Halevi told soldiers during a visit to the Golani Brigade training base that was hit. Israeli Security Minister Yoav Galant confirmed that Israel is concentrating a national effort and are engaged in developing solutions to deal with the drone threat.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began on the heels of the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on October 7, 2023, when the Lebanese party opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Since then, the ongoing bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 2,300 individuals, including women and children, and the displacement of nearly a million others.

In response, Hezbollah responds to Israeli attacks with rockets and drones, inflicting material andhumanlosses