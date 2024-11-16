Heavy Israeli airstrikes and artillery hit Lebanon, Hezbollah launches massive rocket attack

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Israeli fighter jets launched three "extremely powerful" airstrikes, targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The attacks targeted Haret Hreik, Burj Al-Barajneh, and Ghobeiry.

Earlier today, Israeli aircraft and artillery launched a series of on several towns in Sour district (Tyre) in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

Meanwhile, the Israeli Army is trying to infiltrate Lebanese territory from the south, where heavy fighting is taking place between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, the NNA added.

According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli aggression killed 3,445 and injured 14,599 others.

On the other side, Hezbollah targeted Israeli forces gathering in Yir’on, Bar’am, al-Manara, and Doviv, in northern Israel, and Maroun al-Ras, Talousa, and Markaba, in southern Lebanon.